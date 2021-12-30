Zacks: Analysts Expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.98 Per Share

Brokerages expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) to post $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.99. Insight Enterprises reported earnings of $1.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $7.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $7.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NSIT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research upped their price target on Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock opened at $106.06 on Monday. Insight Enterprises has a 12-month low of $74.10 and a 12-month high of $107.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $97,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.60, for a total value of $313,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,701,155 over the last 90 days. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 6.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 2.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 36.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 163,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,701,000 after acquiring an additional 43,918 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 167.7% during the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 15,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 9,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 16.9% during the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 3,324,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $299,501,000 after purchasing an additional 481,145 shares during the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

