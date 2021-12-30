Zacks: Analysts Expect Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) to report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Matterport’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matterport will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Matterport.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.20 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MTTR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Matterport from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Matterport from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Matterport from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Matterport in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matterport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Matterport during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter worth $38,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter worth $43,000. 14.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MTTR opened at $21.32 on Thursday. Matterport has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $37.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.16.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

