Zacks: Analysts Expect Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) to Announce -$0.50 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) will report ($0.50) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nautilus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.57) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.44). Nautilus reported earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 151.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.73). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Nautilus had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The company had revenue of $137.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share.

NLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nautilus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

Nautilus stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.90. Nautilus has a 52 week low of $5.88 and a 52 week high of $31.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.36 million, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average of $11.13.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nautilus by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,491,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,131,000 after acquiring an additional 22,193 shares in the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nautilus by 50.9% in the third quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 827,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 279,000 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Nautilus by 2.8% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 780,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,266,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Nautilus by 9.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,611,000 after acquiring an additional 50,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Nautilus by 1.2% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

