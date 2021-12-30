Zacks: Analysts Expect Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) to report earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Nutanix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.48). Nutanix posted earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($0.69). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to $0.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $378.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share. Nutanix’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTNX. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Nutanix from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nutanix from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.91.

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $32.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.59. Nutanix has a 52-week low of $25.15 and a 52-week high of $44.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.82 and a 200 day moving average of $36.35.

In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $2,278,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 43,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $1,617,001.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 380,211 shares of company stock worth $12,337,988. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Nutanix by 367.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 27,836 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,097,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Nutanix by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 112,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 20,026 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nutanix by 1,028.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after acquiring an additional 138,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,416,000. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

