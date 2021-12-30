Zacks: Analysts Expect Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) to Announce $0.32 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.38. Redwood Trust reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Redwood Trust.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.39. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 61.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Redwood Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.43.

RWT stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $13.31. 547,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,668. Redwood Trust has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.01. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is 37.55%.

In other Redwood Trust news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 9,936 shares of Redwood Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $121,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 5.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 149,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

