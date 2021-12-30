Zacks: Analysts Expect Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) to Post $1.03 EPS

Equities analysts expect Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings. Tetra Tech reported earnings per share of $0.96 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full-year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tetra Tech.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $709.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.37 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.70%. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.80.

Tetra Tech stock traded up $3.27 on Wednesday, hitting $169.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,599. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Tetra Tech has a one year low of $113.15 and a one year high of $192.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Tetra Tech declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 7th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.78%.

In related news, SVP Brendan M. O’rourke sold 3,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $690,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 9,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,658,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,696 shares of company stock worth $19,588,695. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 355.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

