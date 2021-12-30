Zacks: Analysts Expect Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $368.25 Million

Brokerages expect Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) to announce sales of $368.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Welbilt’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $358.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $378.20 million. Welbilt posted sales of $320.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Welbilt.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Welbilt had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.53%. The company had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.70 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of WBT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.81. The company had a trading volume of 17,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,170. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Welbilt has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $25.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 44.04 and a beta of 2.29.

In related news, EVP Joel H. Horn sold 2,461 shares of Welbilt stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total value of $58,301.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin D. Agard sold 23,532 shares of Welbilt stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $556,767.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,375 shares of company stock worth $861,225 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WBT. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Welbilt by 3,376.4% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,927,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,282,000 after buying an additional 3,814,817 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Welbilt by 129.3% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 6,398,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,701,000 after buying an additional 3,608,311 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Welbilt by 4,021.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,074,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,456,000 after buying an additional 3,000,118 shares during the last quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the third quarter worth $61,586,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the second quarter worth $59,793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

