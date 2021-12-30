Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to Post $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) will report $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Coty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Coty posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Coty will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Coty.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Coty had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Coty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.23.

Shares of Coty stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $10.53. The stock had a trading volume of 96,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,046,487. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Coty has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $11.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 2.52.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $102,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $671,400. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Coty during the third quarter worth $1,205,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Coty by 111,779.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 53,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 53,654 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Coty by 18.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,713,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,001,000 after acquiring an additional 266,863 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Coty by 55.4% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,734,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541,173 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Coty by 17.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 15,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

