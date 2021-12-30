Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) to report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Flux Power’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Flux Power posted earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flux Power will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.84). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Flux Power.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 million. Flux Power had a negative net margin of 57.24% and a negative return on equity of 119.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS.

FLUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Flux Power from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Flux Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flux Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Flux Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flux Power during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $822,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flux Power during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Flux Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flux Power during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Flux Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLUX opened at $3.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.92. Flux Power has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $22.50.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

