Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.41) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the highest is ($0.32). Harley-Davidson reported earnings of ($0.63) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full-year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $4.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS.

HOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.05.

Shares of NYSE:HOG traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.65. 1,189,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,996,012. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.44. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $31.20 and a fifty-two week high of $52.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOG. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 68.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 405.8% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

