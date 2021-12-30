Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) to Post -$1.73 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) to report ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.90) and the highest is ($1.53). Norwegian Cruise Line posted earnings of ($2.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full-year earnings of ($8.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.59) to ($7.64). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $153.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.30 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 2,158.84% and a negative return on equity of 74.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2248.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.35) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on NCLH shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

Shares of NCLH stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $22.28. 261,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,353,473. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.70. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $34.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 298.4% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. 51.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

