Zacks: Brokerages Expect Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $738.45 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) will post sales of $738.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $785.10 million and the lowest is $691.79 million. Allegheny Technologies posted sales of $658.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.82 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Allegheny Technologies.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $725.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.60 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 41.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegheny Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATI. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,043,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 188,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 10,538 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 9.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,488,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,039,000 after purchasing an additional 129,671 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 28.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 322,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,731,000 after purchasing an additional 71,883 shares during the period.

Shares of ATI stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.67. The company had a trading volume of 698,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,857. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.64. Allegheny Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $25.03.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

