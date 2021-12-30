Zacks: Brokerages Expect Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $415.04 Million

Brokerages expect that Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) will announce sales of $415.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Angi’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $407.88 million and the highest is $418.97 million. Angi reported sales of $359.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Angi will report full-year sales of $1.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Angi.

Get Angi alerts:

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.16 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

ANGI has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Angi from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Angi from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

NASDAQ:ANGI traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.22. 1,056,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585,482. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.00 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Angi has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $131,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $332,000. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANGI. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Angi in the third quarter worth approximately $1,234,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Angi by 7.3% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,285,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,604,000 after purchasing an additional 831,977 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Angi by 5.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,238,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,285,000 after purchasing an additional 69,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Angi by 23.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 870,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,736,000 after purchasing an additional 164,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ulysses Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Angi by 4.9% in the third quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 2,690,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,197,000 after purchasing an additional 124,830 shares during the last quarter. 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Angi Company Profile

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Angi (ANGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.