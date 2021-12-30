Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) to post $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.29. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 52.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of CHMI opened at $8.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.16. The company has a market capitalization of $151.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 1.19. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 52-week low of $7.83 and a 52-week high of $10.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.75%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 385.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the second quarter worth $2,335,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 254.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 91,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 65,981 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 57,187 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 190.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 68,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 45,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $442,000. Institutional investors own 31.42% of the company’s stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

