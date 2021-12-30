Zacks: Brokerages Expect NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NeoGames’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.08. NeoGames reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NeoGames.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). NeoGames had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NeoGames during the second quarter worth about $47,045,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NeoGames by 70.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 672,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,711,000 after acquiring an additional 277,610 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NeoGames by 81.6% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 569,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,928,000 after acquiring an additional 256,132 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NeoGames by 20.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 409,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,048,000 after acquiring an additional 69,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluegrass Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of NeoGames by 31.6% during the third quarter. Bluegrass Capital Partners LP now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,770,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NGMS stock opened at $27.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.92. NeoGames has a 12 month low of $24.53 and a 12 month high of $73.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

About NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

