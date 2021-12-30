Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) to Sell

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evelo Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of the gut-body network. The company also offers treatment for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product portfolio consists of EDP1066 which are in clinical stage. Evelo Biosciences is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EVLO. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Chardan Capital raised Evelo Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evelo Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ EVLO opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $347.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.80. Evelo Biosciences has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $19.93.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.09). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVLO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

