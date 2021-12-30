Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) to Hold

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flywire Corporation is a payments enablement and software company. It combines its proprietary global payments network, next-gen payments platform and vertical-specific software to deliver the most important and complex payments for its clients and their customers. Flywire Corporation is based in BOSTON. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Flywire from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flywire presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $37.53 on Tuesday. Flywire has a 52 week low of $27.63 and a 52 week high of $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.68.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $67.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flywire will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 12,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $516,435.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $80,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 427,750 shares of company stock valued at $16,739,711 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

