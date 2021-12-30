Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) to Sell

Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortescue Metals Group Ltd is engaged in the exploration and mining of iron ore properties. Its properties primarily include the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mine sites and the Solomon project located in Pilbara, Western Australia. Fortescue Metals Group Ltd is based in East Perth, Australia. “

Get Fortescue Metals Group alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group downgraded Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup downgraded Fortescue Metals Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

FSUGY stock opened at $28.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Fortescue Metals Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $41.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.20 and a 200-day moving average of $28.19.

About Fortescue Metals Group

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortescue Metals Group (FSUGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.