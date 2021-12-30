Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) to Hold

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $31.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.95% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Occidental Petroleum continues to increase hydrocarbon production volumes from its high-quality assets holdings and lower outstanding debts through proceeds from non-core assets sale. Acquisition of Anadarko, investment to strengthen infrastructure and its Permian Basin exposure continues to boost performance of Occidental. The company has achieved the $10-billion divestiture goal through non-core assets sale. Its cost-management initiatives will boost margins. However, shares of Occidental have underperformed the industry in the past 12 months. The company faces the risk of cost overruns and interruptions due to delays in drilling and approvals. High debt level, and compliance of stringent rules of the government can increase costs. Also, the competitive nature of the industry remains a headwind.”

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

NYSE OXY opened at $29.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.08. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $17.14 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.98, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.34.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.84) EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 91.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,955 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

