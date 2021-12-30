Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) to Hold

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tompkins Financial Corporation is a financial services company with $5.5 billion in assets serving the Central, Western and Hudson Valley regions of New York and the Southeastern region of Pennsylvania. Headquartered in Ithaca, NY, Tompkins Financial is parent to Tompkins Trust Company, Tompkins Bank of Castile, Tompkins Mahopac Bank, Tompkins VIST Bank, Tompkins Insurance Agencies, Inc., and offers wealth management services through Tompkins Financial Advisors. “

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

Shares of TMP stock opened at $83.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Tompkins Financial has a 52-week low of $66.83 and a 52-week high of $92.80.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $76.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.35 million. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 13.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tompkins Financial will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tompkins Financial news, CEO Gerald J. Klein, Jr. sold 998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $81,925.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Boyce sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,432 shares of company stock worth $368,235. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 57.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 48.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 41.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial during the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1,484.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tompkins Financial (TMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.