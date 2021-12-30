Zacks Investment Research Lowers DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DNB ASA is a commercial bank which provide banking products and services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, loans, investment banking advisory, financing services, insurance products, foreign exchange, cash management, payments and pension services as well as cards, advisory and real estate broking services. DNB ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DNBBY. SEB Equities upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a 224.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 195.00 to 205.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of DNB Bank ASA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from 187.00 to 190.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA to a buy rating and set a 206.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA to an underweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from 179.00 to 186.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DNB Bank ASA currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $176.43.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNBBY opened at $22.96 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. DNB Bank ASA has a one year low of $18.78 and a one year high of $25.91. The company has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.44.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. DNB Bank ASA had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $2.0629 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. DNB Bank ASA’s payout ratio is presently 89.77%.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

