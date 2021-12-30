Zacks Investment Research Lowers Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) to Hold

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HORIZON BNCP-IN is a bank holding company. Through subsidiaries, they are engaged as a full-service commercial bank offering a broad range of commercial and retail banking services, corporate and individual trust and agency services, commercial and personal property and casualty insurance services and other services incident to banking. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of HBNC stock opened at $21.14 on Thursday. Horizon Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $920.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.96.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $62.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.43 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 33.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kathie A. Deruiter sold 4,818 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $97,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBNC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 6,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 77,533.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 9,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

