Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) to Hold

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is focused on investing in, acquiring and managing senior performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, commercial real estate corporate debt and loans, and other real estate debt investments. The Company is a commercial real estate finance company that is managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, LLC. “

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Shares of ARI opened at $13.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 66.82 and a quick ratio of 66.82. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $16.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.02.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 80.15% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $231,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 107.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

Featured Story: Circuit Breakers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.