Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) to Hold

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is focused on investing in, acquiring and managing senior performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, commercial real estate corporate debt and loans, and other real estate debt investments. The Company is a commercial real estate finance company that is managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, LLC. “
Shares of ARI opened at $13.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 66.82 and a quick ratio of 66.82. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $16.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.02.
In related news, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $231,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 107.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.
Featured Story: Circuit Breakers
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.