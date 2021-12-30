Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) to Buy

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.28% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Butterfly Network Inc. created handheld, single-probe whole-body ultrasound system, Butterfly iQ. The company through its proprietary Ultrasound-On-Chip(TM) technology, Butterfly Network is paving the way for earlier detection and remote management of health conditions. Butterfly Network Inc., formerly known as Longview Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFLY traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,153,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,895,769. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.69. Butterfly Network has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $29.13.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Butterfly Network will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stephanie Fielding sold 13,440 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $95,424.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Darius Shahida sold 65,274 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $463,445.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Butterfly Network by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,936,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449,949 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 17.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,330,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,946 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the second quarter valued at $19,528,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Butterfly Network in the second quarter valued at $12,763,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Butterfly Network in the second quarter valued at $9,902,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

