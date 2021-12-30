Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) to Hold

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CommVault provides Unified Data Management solutions for high-performance data protection, universal availability and simplified management of data on complex storage networks. The CommVault QiNetix platform, based on CommVault’s Common Technology Engine, integrates Galaxy backup and recovery, snapshot management and recovery, remote replication, active data migration and archiving, e-mail compliance, enterprise service level management and reporting and storage resource management software solutions. The QiNetix unified approach is designed to allow customers to add integrate QiNetix components, at a fraction of the time, effort and money required by separate point products. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital downgraded Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair downgraded Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

CVLT stock opened at $69.89 on Tuesday. Commvault Systems has a fifty-two week low of $53.82 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.62. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.59.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.09). Commvault Systems had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $177.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 11.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the third quarter worth about $368,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the third quarter worth about $1,455,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 36.2% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 9.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

