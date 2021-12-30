Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) to Buy

Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.54% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Compass Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody therapeutics intended to engage the immune system to treat both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company’s lead product candidate includes CTX-471. Compass Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, MA. “

CMPX has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.04.

Compass Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.94. The company had a trading volume of 117,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,052. Compass Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.13.

Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts predict that Compass Therapeutics will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Compass Therapeutics news, Director Carl L. Gordon acquired 5,357,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $18,750,000.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

