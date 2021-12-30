Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) to Buy

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.11% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Landsea Homes Corporation is a homebuilding company. It designs and builds homes and sustainable master-planned communities. The company developed homes and communities principally in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County. Landsea Homes Corporation, formerly known as LF Capital Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Landsea Homes alerts:

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on Landsea Homes from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Landsea Homes stock opened at $7.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.44. Landsea Homes has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $10.79.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.17). Landsea Homes had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 10.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Landsea Homes will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Elias Farhat acquired 5,000 shares of Landsea Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.27 per share, for a total transaction of $41,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought 6,250 shares of company stock worth $51,968 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSEA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Landsea Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Landsea Homes in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Rock Creek Group LP grew its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 16.3% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 296,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 41,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Washington CORP grew its stake in Landsea Homes by 89.0% in the second quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 856,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,169,000 after purchasing an additional 403,349 shares in the last quarter. 16.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landsea Homes (LSEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.