Zacks Investment Research Upgrades United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB) to Buy

United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.96% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “United Bancorporation of Alabama Inc. is a parent company of United Bank and UB Community Development. It provides range of deposit products and loans, as well as other services such as Internet banking and brokerage services. United Bancorporation of Alabama Inc. is based in ATMORE, Ala. “

UBAB opened at $29.74 on Tuesday. United Bancorporation of Alabama has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.95.

United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.31. United Bancorporation of Alabama had a net margin of 30.77% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Bancorporation of Alabama will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Bancorporation of Alabama Company Profile

United Bancorp of Alabama, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of United Bank. It provides commercial banking services in Baldwin, Escambia, Monroe, and Santa Rosa counties through its bank subsidiary. The company was founded on March 8, 1982 and is headquartered in Atmore, AL.

