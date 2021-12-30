ZooKeeper Trading Up 5.5% This Week (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000269 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ZooKeeper has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. ZooKeeper has a total market capitalization of $11.49 million and approximately $167,367.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00059243 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,742.58 or 0.07854418 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00074657 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,666.36 or 1.00035613 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00053490 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00008061 BTC.

ZooKeeper Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 89,720,157 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

