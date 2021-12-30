zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €365.33 ($415.15).

Several research analysts have commented on ZO1 shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €480.00 ($545.45) target price on shares of zooplus in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €480.00 ($545.45) target price on shares of zooplus in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €470.00 ($534.09) target price on shares of zooplus in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €480.00 ($545.45) price target on shares of zooplus in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of ZO1 stock opened at €480.40 ($545.91) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €479.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €400.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -637.14. zooplus has a 12 month low of €162.40 ($184.55) and a 12 month high of €491.80 ($558.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.71, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

