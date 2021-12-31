$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) to announce earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PetIQ’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. PetIQ posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PetIQ.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $210.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.90 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on PetIQ from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark initiated coverage on PetIQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

In other news, General Counsel Robert Michael Herrman acquired 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,182.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Susan Sholtis acquired 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.85 per share, with a total value of $99,037.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 71,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,458,200 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the third quarter worth $29,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the third quarter worth $48,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 28.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the second quarter worth $132,000.

PetIQ stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,780. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.89 and its 200 day moving average is $28.00. PetIQ has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.46.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

