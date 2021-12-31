-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) to report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Vicarious Surgical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.04). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vicarious Surgical will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.50). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vicarious Surgical.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05).

RBOT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vicarious Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBOT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000.

RBOT stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.59. 12,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 61.49 and a quick ratio of 61.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.77. Vicarious Surgical has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $15.79.

About Vicarious Surgical

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

