-$0.09 EPS Expected for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Vascular Biogenics reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.41). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.36). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,612.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the third quarter valued at about $431,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vascular Biogenics by 62.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 15,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the second quarter valued at about $95,000. 6.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vascular Biogenics stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.23. Vascular Biogenics has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $3.17.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

