$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. Opiant Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 162.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $1.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.25) to ($1.94). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.41. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 3.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $33.90. 307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,399. The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $37.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 665.33 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.96.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPNT. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $2,139,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $1,777,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 290.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 37,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $772,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

