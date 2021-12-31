$0.19 EPS Expected for Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Constellium’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Constellium reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellium will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Constellium.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 249.43% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSTM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Constellium from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Constellium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Constellium in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Constellium in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Shares of CSTM stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.00. 9,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,300. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.88. Constellium has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Constellium by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellium during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellium during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Constellium by 1,383.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellium during the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. 92.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

