-$0.29 EPS Expected for Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) will report ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Acushnet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Acushnet posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 174.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Acushnet.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Acushnet had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $521.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOLF. Zacks Investment Research raised Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.13.

In other news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 11,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $639,067.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Acushnet by 18.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 8,407 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Acushnet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,677,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Acushnet in the third quarter valued at about $307,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Acushnet during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 293.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GOLF opened at $53.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.49. Acushnet has a 12-month low of $38.57 and a 12-month high of $57.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.85%.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

