$0.41 EPS Expected for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) will announce $0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Mercury Systems reported earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRCY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mercury Systems to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.30.

In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $74,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 163.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRCY stock opened at $55.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. Mercury Systems has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $88.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.93.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

