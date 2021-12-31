-$0.54 EPS Expected for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) will announce earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the highest is ($0.49). Verrica Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.52) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.45). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($2.00). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VRCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

In related news, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 30,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $283,717.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRCA. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 13,822 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRCA remained flat at $$9.53 during trading hours on Thursday. 39,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,519. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.24. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 2.09.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

