$0.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) to report earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ earnings. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

BIP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.10.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1,204.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.83. 9,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,017. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.58. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.78. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $48.25 and a fifty-two week high of $61.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.58%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

