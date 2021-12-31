$1.03 EPS Expected for TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) will report $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TTEC’s earnings. TTEC posted earnings of $1.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that TTEC will report full year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $4.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TTEC.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $566.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.00 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TTEC from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.80.

NASDAQ:TTEC traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.13. 371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,392. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. TTEC has a 1-year low of $70.39 and a 1-year high of $113.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.89 and a 200 day moving average of $96.77.

In related news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $517,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,448,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,381,000 after purchasing an additional 33,940 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in TTEC by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,698,000 after purchasing an additional 22,876 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in TTEC by 1.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 466,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its stake in TTEC by 8.0% in the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 429,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,210,000 after acquiring an additional 31,999 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 377,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. 35.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TTEC (TTEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.