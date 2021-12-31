$1.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to announce earnings per share of $1.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12. Citizens Financial Group reported earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full year earnings of $5.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.12.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $311,506,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,974,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737,071 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 284.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,038,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208,964 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 207.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,665,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494,394 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,511,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,852,000 after buying an additional 3,411,990 shares during the period. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $47.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.92 and a fifty-two week high of $51.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.05. The company has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.33%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

