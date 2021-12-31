$1.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) will post sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.37 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences reported sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full-year sales of $5.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.23 billion to $5.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.72 billion to $5.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EW shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.40.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $3,902,745.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $1,220,914.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,881 shares of company stock worth $17,265,658. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $130.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.61, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

