$1.70 Billion in Sales Expected for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) to announce sales of $1.70 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.75 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.64 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation reported sales of $1.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full year sales of $5.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $5.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $7.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.23. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KNX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Europe boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said its recent acquisition of Midwest Motor Express shows the commitment to grow its LTL business and diversify its business mix. He believes this new revenue mix shift warrants a higher multiple given the premium the market has given LTL carriers over the last few years. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.81.

In other news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 3,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $234,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $3,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,591 shares of company stock worth $11,921,222. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 411,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,691,000 after buying an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 179,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,142,000 after buying an additional 51,709 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 67,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KNX traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.94. 712,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,446. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $39.17 and a 12-month high of $62.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.64%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

