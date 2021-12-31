$1.70 Billion in Sales Expected for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) to announce sales of $1.70 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.75 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.64 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation reported sales of $1.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.
On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full year sales of $5.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $5.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $7.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Knight-Swift Transportation.
Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.23. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis.
In other news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 3,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $234,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $3,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,591 shares of company stock worth $11,921,222. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 411,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,691,000 after buying an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 179,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,142,000 after buying an additional 51,709 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 67,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:KNX traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.94. 712,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,446. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $39.17 and a 12-month high of $62.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.73.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.64%.
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.
