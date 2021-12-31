1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. is a leading e-commerce provider of floral products and gifts, in terms of number of customers and revenue. With the development of the company’s online business and a strategic acquisition, they have continuously expanded their product offerings, most recently to include gourmet foods and home and garden merchandise. As a result, the company has developed relationships with customers who purchase products not only for gifting occasions but also for everyday consumption. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FLWS. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLWS traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.67. 759,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.38. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $39.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.69.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $309.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Dinesh Popat sold 981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $33,932.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven A. Lightman sold 12,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $429,549.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,448 shares of company stock valued at $996,018 over the last three months. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLWS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1,765.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,952,000 after purchasing an additional 681,605 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,140,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,338,000 after acquiring an additional 652,551 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,027,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $183,884,000 after acquiring an additional 549,682 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,973,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,883,000 after acquiring an additional 394,111 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 359.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 499,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,925,000 after acquiring an additional 390,900 shares during the period. 47.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.

