$1.95 EPS Expected for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to announce $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SAP’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.84 and the highest is $2.11. SAP reported earnings per share of $2.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SAP will report full year earnings of $7.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.09 to $7.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.59 to $7.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SAP.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.48. SAP had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $8.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion.

SAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $140.40 on Friday. SAP has a 12 month low of $120.08 and a 12 month high of $151.48. The firm has a market cap of $172.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.68 and a 200-day moving average of $142.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in SAP by 33.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,450,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $203,722,000 after acquiring an additional 362,251 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 8.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,236,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,740,000 after purchasing an additional 95,916 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 21.3% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,217,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,433,000 after purchasing an additional 213,728 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 41.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,126,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,227,000 after purchasing an additional 332,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 7.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 912,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,420,000 after purchasing an additional 64,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

