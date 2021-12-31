$12.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to announce sales of $12.62 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.01 billion and the highest is $13.15 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. reported sales of $12.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full year sales of $48.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $48.33 billion to $49.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $55.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.60 billion to $58.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Argus raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.65.

NYSE MRK traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.26. The stock had a trading volume of 81,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,693,757. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.40. The stock has a market cap of $195.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.53%.

In other news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRK. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $39,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

