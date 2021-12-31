139,841 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Purchased by Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 139,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,142,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF makes up about 3.2% of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:JMST opened at $51.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.06. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.99 and a 12-month high of $51.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.