$179.54 Million in Sales Expected for StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) will report $179.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for StarTek’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $180.58 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $178.50 million. StarTek reported sales of $174.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that StarTek will report full-year sales of $704.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $704.38 million to $705.46 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $714.50 million, with estimates ranging from $708.99 million to $720.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for StarTek.

Get StarTek alerts:

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. StarTek had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $172.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SRT. TheStreet downgraded StarTek from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of StarTek in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of StarTek in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, StarTek has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of StarTek by 1,861.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 113,551 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of StarTek by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 162,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 95,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of StarTek by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 32,919 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of StarTek by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 26,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of StarTek by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 23,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRT stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.15. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,185. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. StarTek has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $9.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average is $5.74.

StarTek Company Profile

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on StarTek (SRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for StarTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.