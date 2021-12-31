1MillionNFTs Hits One Day Volume of $451,163.00 (1MIL)

1MillionNFTs (CURRENCY:1MIL) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 30th. One 1MillionNFTs coin can now be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00001884 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 1MillionNFTs has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. 1MillionNFTs has a market cap of $106,696.31 and approximately $451,163.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 1MillionNFTs alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00057017 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,710.22 or 0.07861084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00075590 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,051.40 or 0.99690805 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00053355 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00008089 BTC.

1MillionNFTs Coin Profile

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

Buying and Selling 1MillionNFTs

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1MillionNFTs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1MillionNFTs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1MillionNFTs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1MillionNFTs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.