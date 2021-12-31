1ST Source Bank Boosts Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,911 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 710 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.57.

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 145,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,170 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.78. The company had a trading volume of 26,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,106,474. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.79. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $77.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.76%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

